Sopore girl Aiman Adnan Sheikh killed in attack by dogs
India
A tragic event shook Sopore, Jammu and Kashmir, on Friday when eight-year-old Aiman Adnan Sheikh lost her life after being attacked by dogs in an apple orchard near her home.
Medical officials confirmed she suffered serious injuries that led to her died within minutes.
Locals traumatized, Sopore MLA urges action
The whole neighborhood is deeply affected, with eyewitness Suhail Mushtaq Naikoo saying the incident has left everyone traumatized.
Locals are worried about stray dogs being moved from town into nearby villages, making things riskier.
Sopore MLA Irshad Ahmad Kar pointed out this is not the first time it has happened, urging authorities to support victims' families and take stronger steps to prevent such tragedies in the future.