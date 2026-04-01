Sopore girl Aiman Adnan Sheikh killed in attack by dogs

Locals traumatized, Sopore MLA urges action

The whole neighborhood is deeply affected, with eyewitness Suhail Mushtaq Naikoo saying the incident has left everyone traumatized.

Locals are worried about stray dogs being moved from town into nearby villages, making things riskier.

Sopore MLA Irshad Ahmad Kar pointed out this is not the first time it has happened, urging authorities to support victims' families and take stronger steps to prevent such tragedies in the future.