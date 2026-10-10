Sopore police uncover cave of weapons in Jammu and Kashmir
India
Police in Sopore, Jammu and Kashmir, uncovered a cave packed with weapons and explosives on Saturday as part of an intelligence-based operation.
The haul included AK rifles, pistols, a multi-grenade launcher, 11 hand grenades, and remote-controlled IEDs (pretty serious stuff).
Bomb squad handles explosives, police investigate
A bomb disposal squad safely handled the explosives.
Police have filed a case and are now investigating whether these weapons are tied to any planned terrorist activity or if it was an old dump.
They are also searching for more hidden weapon spots in the area.