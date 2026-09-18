South Central Railway launches nearly 50,000cr projects including 781.6km corridor

South Central Railway (SCR) is rolling out nearly ₹50,000 crore worth of new projects to make travel smoother across Telangana and parts of Karnataka and Maharashtra.

The highlight is a massive 781.6-km Balharshah-Kazipet-Vijayawada-Gudur quadrupling corridor, including a bypass line between Indupalli and Duggirala, set to cost over ₹16,800 crore, aimed at making both passenger and freight journeys faster and less crowded.