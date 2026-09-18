South Central Railway launches nearly 50,000cr projects including 781.6km corridor
South Central Railway (SCR) is rolling out nearly ₹50,000 crore worth of new projects to make travel smoother across Telangana and parts of Karnataka and Maharashtra.
The highlight is a massive 781.6-km Balharshah-Kazipet-Vijayawada-Gudur quadrupling corridor, including a bypass line between Indupalli and Duggirala, set to cost over ₹16,800 crore, aimed at making both passenger and freight journeys faster and less crowded.
Centre approves South Central Railway expansions
Besides the main corridor, the Centre has greenlit expansions like the Secunderabad-Wadi third and fourth lines (₹5,102 crore) and the Kazipet-Secunderabad quadrupling (₹2,200 crore).
There's also a fresh line between Makutban-Goadchandur (₹493 crore), work moving on the Vikarabad-Krishna route (₹2,884 crore), and plans for a Regional Ring Rail (North) around Hyderabad at ₹11,500 crore.
Some projects are facing delays due to low traffic, but overall, big changes are on track for better connectivity.