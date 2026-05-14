South Central RPF rescues 120 children, saves 5 from traffickers

RPF arrests 79, recovers over ₹54L

RPF didn't stop there: they arrested 79 offenders across various offenses and recovered stolen goods worth over ₹54 lakh.

They used CCTV to apprehend offenders and recovered stolen passenger property worth ₹26.65 lakh. They also returned 319 passenger belongings to passengers.

The team also caught touts selling illegal tickets, seized drugs and liquor worth nearly ₹90 lakh, and made several arrests tied to these crimes.

All in all, it was a month of making train travel a lot safer for everyone.