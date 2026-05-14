South Central RPF rescues 120 children, saves 5 from traffickers
The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of South Central Railway rescued 120 children who were lost or separated from their families, 96 boys and 24 girls.
The children are now safe with Child Welfare Committees.
In another standout moment, RPF also saved five boys from human traffickers and arrested two suspects.
RPF arrests 79, recovers over ₹54L
RPF didn't stop there: they arrested 79 offenders across various offenses and recovered stolen goods worth over ₹54 lakh.
They used CCTV to apprehend offenders and recovered stolen passenger property worth ₹26.65 lakh. They also returned 319 passenger belongings to passengers.
The team also caught touts selling illegal tickets, seized drugs and liquor worth nearly ₹90 lakh, and made several arrests tied to these crimes.
All in all, it was a month of making train travel a lot safer for everyone.