With hundreds of thousands of Ayyappa devotees from Andhra Pradesh traveling, SCoR has rolled out 44 extra trains from Andhra Pradesh.

They're also banning gasoline, kerosene, LPG cylinders, and any ritual flames on board.

Passengers are asked not to mess with electrical systems or block walkways.

Plus, the Railway Protection Force is stepping up checks at major stations; if you spot anything risky, you can quickly report it using helpline 139 or the Rail Madad app.