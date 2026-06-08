Southern Philippines 7.8 quake kills at least 32, triggers tsunami India Jun 08, 2026

A magnitude 7.8 earthquake hit southern Philippines on Monday, leaving at least 32 people dead and over 200 injured.

The disaster also triggered a tsunami, making things even tougher for communities near the coast.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his condolences and said India stands in solidarity with the people and the Government of the Philippines.