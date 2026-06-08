Southern Philippines 7.8 quake kills at least 32, triggers tsunami
India
A magnitude 7.8 earthquake hit southern Philippines on Monday, leaving at least 32 people dead and over 200 injured.
The disaster also triggered a tsunami, making things even tougher for communities near the coast.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his condolences and said India stands in solidarity with the people and the Government of the Philippines.
Mindanao hardest hit, India expresses solidarity
Mindanao was hit hardest.
Prime Minister Modi posted on X: "Saddened by the destruction caused by today's earthquake in Mindanao, Philippines. My thoughts are with the bereaved families and those injured."
He added that India is in solidarity with the people and government of the Philippines.