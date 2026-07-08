Southern Railway fined ₹60,000 after TTE took over reserved seat
India
Southern Railway has been fined ₹60,000 after a train ticket examiner (TTE) took over a passenger's reserved seat and told him and his wife to find somewhere else to sit.
The couple was traveling from Aluva to Thiruvananthapuram when the TTE even locked his suitcase on their spot, causing them obvious stress and embarrassment.
Consumer commission orders refund, ₹50,000, ₹10,000
The consumer commission sided with the passengers, relying on photo proof of the incident.
Southern Railway now has to refund their ticket fare, pay ₹50,000 for mental agony, plus ₹10,000 in legal costs, all within 45 days. If they delay payment, extra interest kicks in.
This case is a reminder that passengers deserve fair treatment on trains.