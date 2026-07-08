Southern Railway fined ₹60,000 after TTE took over reserved seat India Jul 08, 2026

Southern Railway has been fined ₹60,000 after a train ticket examiner (TTE) took over a passenger's reserved seat and told him and his wife to find somewhere else to sit.

The couple was traveling from Aluva to Thiruvananthapuram when the TTE even locked his suitcase on their spot, causing them obvious stress and embarrassment.