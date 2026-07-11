Southern Railway launches special Onam trains connecting southern cities India Jul 11, 2026

Traveling for Onam just got easier: Southern Railway is rolling out special trains to help people get home (or out of town) during the festival rush.

These services will connect big cities like Chennai, Kollam, Thiruvananthapuram, Mangaluru, Bengaluru, and Ernakulam.

The trains run from July through September 2026, and tickets are already up for grabs.