Southern Railway launches special Onam trains connecting southern cities
Traveling for Onam just got easier: Southern Railway is rolling out special trains to help people get home (or out of town) during the festival rush.
These services will connect big cities like Chennai, Kollam, Thiruvananthapuram, Mangaluru, Bengaluru, and Ernakulam.
The trains run from July through September 2026, and tickets are already up for grabs.
Chennai-Kollam and other weekly specials
Highlights include the Chennai-Kollam Weekly Express running Wednesdays (August 12, 19, 26, and September 2), with returns on Thursdays.
There's also the Thiruvananthapuram-Tambaram Weekly Express on the same dates.
Other specials: Mangaluru-Chennai Egmore runs Mondays through August 31; Ernakulam-Bengaluru is on Sundays through September 6; and Thiruvananthapuram North-Santragachi has been extended to September 4.
Perfect for anyone planning a festive trip!