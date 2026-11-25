Stations like Kottayam, Chengannur, and Ernakulam Junction have been upgraded to handle the extra crowds.

Kottayam now has a three-storeyed pilgrim facilitation center near the main entrance of Kottayam station that can accommodate up to 900 pilgrims at a time, while Chengannur's pilgrim shelters fit up to 600.

Even though Ernakulam Junction is still being redeveloped, AC waiting halls, catering facilities, and cloakroom services are available.

Southern Railway says these changes are all about making sure every pilgrim has a safer and more comfortable journey this year.