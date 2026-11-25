Southern Railway notifies 204 Sabarimala special train trips this season
Southern Railway is making travel easier for Sabarimala pilgrims this season by notifying that 204 trips of Sabarimala special trains have been notified.
The majority of services operate between Chennai-Kollam, Thiruvananthapuram-Mangaluru, Panvel-Kottayam, Visakhapatnam-Kollam, Hyderabad-Kollam and Vijayawada-Kottayam.
If demand goes up, more trains will be added, based on passenger demand and reservation trends, to facilitate travel for Sabarimala-bound pilgrims.
Stations upgraded to handle pilgrims
Stations like Kottayam, Chengannur, and Ernakulam Junction have been upgraded to handle the extra crowds.
Kottayam now has a three-storeyed pilgrim facilitation center near the main entrance of Kottayam station that can accommodate up to 900 pilgrims at a time, while Chengannur's pilgrim shelters fit up to 600.
Even though Ernakulam Junction is still being redeveloped, AC waiting halls, catering facilities, and cloakroom services are available.
Southern Railway says these changes are all about making sure every pilgrim has a safer and more comfortable journey this year.