Southern Railway plans AC sleeping pods at Aluva and Ernakulam
Long layover at the station?
Southern Railway is planning air-conditioned sleeping pods at Aluva and Ernakulam Junction in Kerala, giving tired travelers a comfy spot to rest starting at an expected ₹99 for one hour.
Each pod is expected to come with a reclining bed, Wi-Fi, and temperature control, perfect for catching up on sleep or streaming something while you wait.
Southern Railway floats Aluva tenders
These pods also have USB charging ports, reading lights, and privacy locks for extra comfort.
At Aluva, Southern Railway has floated tenders for the proposed executive lounge on railway land opposite the KSRTC bus stand; in Ernakulam Junction, the lounge will sit right above the main platform's waiting room.
This is the first time such pods are coming to the Thiruvananthapuram division, making travel breaks way more chill for everyone passing through.