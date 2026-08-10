Southern Railway to run 112 Onam special trains linking Kerala
India
Heading home for Onam just got easier: Southern Railway and its partners are rolling out 112 special trains connecting Kerala with major South Indian cities and eastern states.
These extra trains will run from August 14 to September 6, making sure more people can travel smoothly for the festival rush.
Railways may add Onam trains
This year's Onam specials have more than doubled compared to last year, jumping from 55 to 112 trips, a big boost for anyone worried about waitlists or crowded coaches.
Railways say it is keeping an eye on demand and might add even more trains if needed, so getting home (or back) should be a lot less stressful.