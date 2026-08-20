Southern West Bengal floods kill 2, 50,000 stranded, compensation announced
India
Heavy floods in southern West Bengal have sadly taken two lives and left about 50,000 people stranded in an area comprising five to six gram panchayats in and around Sabang.
Around 3,200 homes are damaged. The state is offering ₹30,000 to families with damaged houses and ₹9 lakh to those who lost loved ones.
Cabinet decides Ghatal Masterplan acquisition
About 4,000 to 5,000 people have already moved into relief camps as rescue operations continue.
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari checked on the situation from the air before meeting officials on the ground.
Looking ahead, the Cabinet also decided to initiate land acquisition for the Ghatal Masterplan, a major flood-management and drainage project, to help prevent this kind of disaster in the future.