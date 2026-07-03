Southwest monsoon advances into central and northwest India, IMD predicts

Bengal low drives central India rainfall

A low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal is driving heavy rain in central India, with Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, and southern Gujarat seeing isolated extremely heavy rainfall on July 6, and Odisha and western Madhya Pradesh seeing extremely heavy rainfall on July 4.

The IMD says northwest India will get more rain between July 4-9, while Haryana, Delhi, and Punjab are likely to see significant showers from July 6-8.

Eastern and northeastern states like Assam and Meghalaya should also expect stronger monsoon rains starting July 7.