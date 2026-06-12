Southwest monsoon arrives in Odisha, 1st showers bring heat relief
India
The southwest monsoon has finally arrived in Odisha, bringing a much-needed break from the heat for many.
As of Friday, parts of Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Bhadrak, Balasore, and Mayurbhanj are already seeing the first showers.
IMD's Manorama Mohanty shared that the rain will likely spread to more parts of the state over the next couple of days.
IMD warns Odisha of heavy rain
The IMD has put out an orange warning for Saturday in districts like Nabarangpur and Rayagada: expect heavy rain there.
Thunderstorms with strong winds (up to 60 kph) could hit areas including Balasore and Cuttack.
For Friday, a yellow warning covers 17 districts due to possible storms.
Meanwhile, some southern regions like Ganjam and Puri might still feel hot and humid on Saturday.