Southwest monsoon arrives in Odisha, 1st showers bring heat relief India Jun 12, 2026

The southwest monsoon has finally arrived in Odisha, bringing a much-needed break from the heat for many.

As of Friday, parts of Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Bhadrak, Balasore, and Mayurbhanj are already seeing the first showers.

IMD's Manorama Mohanty shared that the rain will likely spread to more parts of the state over the next couple of days.