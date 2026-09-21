Southwest monsoon begins retreat with 15% rainfall deficit across India
India
This year's southwest monsoon has begun its annual retreat, with a 15% rainfall deficit across India.
The South Peninsula saw the biggest shortfall at 28%, while East and Northeast India weren't far behind with a 26% dip.
Even Central and Northwest regions got less rain than normal, though not as severely.
Nationwide reservoir storage at 70.99% capacity
Reservoirs are feeling the pinch too: nationwide water storage across the country's major reservoirs is down to 70.99% of capacity, compared with the normal 79.06% for this time of year.
Southern states have it toughest, with reservoirs at 51.8% of capacity.
Meanwhile, some places like Assam and Odisha actually got heavy rain.