Southwest monsoon finally hits Uttar Pradesh after 12-day delay, cooling

Lucknow drops to 32.1°C, showers forecast

Lucknow felt an instant change: Monday's scorching 39.7 degrees Celsius gave way to a much more bearable 32.1 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

Expect cloudy skies and showers on Wednesday with temperatures between 31 and 25 degrees Celsius.

Heavy rain has already soaked places like Gonda (49.8mm) and Kheri (47.3mm) in eastern Uttar Pradesh, as well as Lalitpur and Bareilly in western Uttar Pradesh.