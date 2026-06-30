Southwest monsoon finally hits Uttar Pradesh after 12-day delay, cooling
After a 12-day delay, the southwest monsoon finally hit Uttar Pradesh on June 30, bringing a cool break from the intense summer.
The IMD says more areas will see rain soon, and temperatures have already dropped by 5 to 7 degrees Celsius across several cities.
Lucknow drops to 32.1°C, showers forecast
Lucknow felt an instant change: Monday's scorching 39.7 degrees Celsius gave way to a much more bearable 32.1 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.
Expect cloudy skies and showers on Wednesday with temperatures between 31 and 25 degrees Celsius.
Heavy rain has already soaked places like Gonda (49.8mm) and Kheri (47.3mm) in eastern Uttar Pradesh, as well as Lalitpur and Bareilly in western Uttar Pradesh.
IMD warns monsoon likely below normal
IMD warns that overall monsoon rainfall could be below normal because of El Nino, with July likely seeing a 5% dip and August possibly down by 8%.
So while it's cooler now, don't count on nonstop rain all season.