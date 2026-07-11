Southwest monsoon hits India early raising storage in 166 reservoirs

East and northeast India 38% shortfall

But the rainfall hasn't been equal everywhere. East and northeast India are facing a big 38% shortfall, while south India is also behind with 15% less rain than usual.

Some states like Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, and West Bengal have reservoirs still under 25%.

This uneven rain is making things tough for farmers and could impact crop yields and drinking water if it continues.