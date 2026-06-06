Southwest monsoon hits Maharashtra on schedule after Kerala 3-day delay
India
The southwest monsoon reached Maharashtra right on schedule this week, even though Kerala saw a rare three-day delay.
After finally kicking off in Kerala on June 4 (instead of the usual June 1), the rains moved quickly up the west coast, hitting Goa by June 5 and arriving in Maharashtra just a day later.
Monsoon reaches southern and northeastern India
According to the India Meteorological Department, the monsoon has already spread over parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Tamil Nadu, and even touched Mizoram and Manipur.
Over the next few days, more regions, including Telangana and northeast India, can expect showers.
This is great news for farmers gearing up for kharif crops and anyone ready to say goodbye to summer heat.