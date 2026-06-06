Southwest monsoon hits Maharashtra on schedule after Kerala 3-day delay

Monsoon reaches southern and northeastern India

According to the India Meteorological Department, the monsoon has already spread over parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Tamil Nadu, and even touched Mizoram and Manipur.

Over the next few days, more regions, including Telangana and northeast India, can expect showers.

This is great news for farmers gearing up for kharif crops and anyone ready to say goodbye to summer heat.