Southwest monsoon makes strong comeback with widespread northern India rain

Meteorologists predict heavy rainfall from July 19-25: Uttarakhand could get 300 to 500mm, and Uttar Pradesh could get up to 350mm.

Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, and parts of Rajasthan are also in for a wet spell by Sunday.

While this helps crops and water levels, there's a higher risk of landslides and flash floods in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

If you're planning a trip to the hills, keep an eye on weather updates: monitor weather updates and exercise caution.