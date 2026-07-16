Southwest monsoon makes strong comeback with widespread northern India rain
India
The southwest monsoon is making a strong comeback, with thick clouds rolling in over Odisha and West Bengal.
Meteorologists say the monsoon trough is shifting toward its normal position, so expect widespread rain across northern India starting this weekend.
Heavy rainfall July 19 to 25
Meteorologists predict heavy rainfall from July 19-25: Uttarakhand could get 300 to 500mm, and Uttar Pradesh could get up to 350mm.
Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, and parts of Rajasthan are also in for a wet spell by Sunday.
While this helps crops and water levels, there's a higher risk of landslides and flash floods in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
If you're planning a trip to the hills, keep an eye on weather updates: monitor weather updates and exercise caution.