Southwest monsoon reaches Bihar, Delhi-NCR likely delayed past June 27
India
The southwest monsoon has finally arrived in Bihar, bringing much-needed rain and relief.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says heavy showers are expected in some parts of the state on June 24.
But for folks in Delhi-NCR, the wait continues. It's still hot and sticky, with the monsoon likely to show up after its usual date of June 27.
Monsoon reached Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka
By June 22, the monsoon had already reached states like Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand, and of course Bihar.
Konkan and Goa are set for heavy rain on June 24 too.
For Delhi-NCR, pre-monsoon thunderstorms might pop up soon but don't count as the real deal; monsoon rains could arrive between July 5 and July 8 if progress is disturbed.