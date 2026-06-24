Southwest monsoon reaches Bihar, Delhi-NCR likely delayed past June 27 India Jun 24, 2026

The southwest monsoon has finally arrived in Bihar, bringing much-needed rain and relief.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says heavy showers are expected in some parts of the state on June 24.

But for folks in Delhi-NCR, the wait continues. It's still hot and sticky, with the monsoon likely to show up after its usual date of June 27.