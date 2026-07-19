Southwest monsoon returns Sunday to Delhi and north India
India
Starting Sunday, the southwest monsoon is making a comeback across Delhi and much of North India.
Expect cooler days, less sticky air, and a welcome boost to air quality; finally some relief after all that humidity.
Uttarakhand Himachal J&K may exceed 200mm
Get ready for heavy rain in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir: some spots could see over 200mm!
Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar will also get their share.
If you're traveling or have plans outdoors this week, keep an eye on weather updates since flash floods or landslides could pop up in hilly areas.