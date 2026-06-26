Southwest monsoon spreads in India with 68.5mm versus 118.5mm

Heavy showers and regional rainfall shortfalls

The good news: heavy showers hit parts of West Bengal, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh (with some places getting up to 20cm in just one day). Goa, Coastal Karnataka, Telangana, and Assam also got decent rain.

But central and southern regions are still way behind: Central India faces a 59% shortfall, and South Peninsular India is down by 43%.

Meteorologists say we'll need steady rain ahead to close these gaps.