Southwest monsoon spreads in India with 68.5mm versus 118.5mm
India
After a long pause, the southwest monsoon has finally picked up and spread across much of India.
Still, the country's rainfall is running 42% below normal since June 4; IMD says we've only seen 68.5mm so far instead of the usual 118.5mm.
Heavy showers and regional rainfall shortfalls
The good news: heavy showers hit parts of West Bengal, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh (with some places getting up to 20cm in just one day). Goa, Coastal Karnataka, Telangana, and Assam also got decent rain.
But central and southern regions are still way behind: Central India faces a 59% shortfall, and South Peninsular India is down by 43%.
Meteorologists say we'll need steady rain ahead to close these gaps.