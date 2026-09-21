Speeding BMW crash on Mumbai coastal road kills 3 people
A serious crash on Mumbai's Coastal Road has put the spotlight on road safety again.
On September 20, 2026, a speeding BMW hit a barricade and fell into an under-construction parking lot, leading to three deaths and leaving one person critically injured.
This isn't the first time supercars have been involved in incidents here, raising fresh concerns about speed limits and how well they're enforced.
Authorities probe coastal road rules
Coastal Road has pretty strict speed limits: 80 kph on main stretches, 60 kph in tunnels, and just 40 kph on ramps or curves.
Only cars and some busses are allowed; bikes, trucks, and non-motorized vehicles are banned for safety.
There are no service lanes or stopping spots, but closed-circuit television cameras and license plate scanners keep an eye out for rule-breakers.
Authorities are now investigating what exactly went wrong in this latest crash, and whether more needs to be done to keep drivers safe.