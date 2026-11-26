Speeding car hits scooter in Bengaluru, woman dies, husband hospitalized
A Bengaluru couple's scooter was hit from behind by a speeding car near Rani Cross, Devanahalli, on Tuesday evening.
Padmamma S, 52, sadly didn't survive, while her husband M Narayanaswamy is still in the hospital.
They were just heading home from a temple visit when this happened.
Son files complaint, police search driver
People nearby rushed to help and got them to a hospital, but Padmamma passed away around midnight.
Their son has filed a police complaint, and officers are actively searching for the driver who sped off after the crash.
The case is another reminder of how much road safety matters for everyone.