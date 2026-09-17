Speeding car kills 2 workers, injures 2 on Dwarka Expressway
India
Early Thursday morning, a speeding car hit four workers who were installing fences on the Dwarka Expressway near Gurugram's Sector 110.
Two of them, Bijender Kumar and Pappu from Bulandshahr, sadly didn't make it. The other two were injured.
The accident happened around 2:30am on Thursday when traffic was almost non-existent.
Driver Vedant Khanna injured, police probe
The car's driver , Vedant Khanna, a second-year University of Delhi student and a resident of Sector 110, was also injured and is being treated at a hospital.
Police are checking CCTV footage to piece together what went wrong.
Once the victims' families file a complaint, a case will be registered against Khanna.