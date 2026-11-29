Speeding container truck kills 4 at Tanguturu toll plaza
A serious crash at the Tanguturu toll plaza in Prakasam district early Sunday claimed four lives, including two women.
Their car was waiting behind a bus when a speeding container truck slammed into it, leaving the car wrecked and all but one passenger dead at the scene.
Survivor named Sai Krishna in crash
The victims, Jagarlamudi Srinivasa Rao, his wife Siva Parvathi, Kameswaramma, and Sai, were from Cheruvukommupalem and headed home for Panchayat elections.
Only a boy named Sai Krishna survived.
Afterward, state ministers expressed their grief over the incident.