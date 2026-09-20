Speeding container truck kills Sandeep Jagannath Kumar near Bhumkar bridge
India
A serious accident happened just after midnight on Saturday on the busy Mumbai-Bengaluru highway.
A speeding container truck crashed into several vehicles near Bhumkar Bridge in Narhe, first hitting two small four-wheelers and then slamming into a tempo and another truck.
The impact killed Sandeep Jagannath Kumar from Sonbhadra and left seven others injured.
Dhanraj Ganpatlal Vaishnav arrested after examination
Among those hurt were Devendra Ramdhani Yadav and Ramsingh Ramnarayan.
After undergoing a medical examination at Sassoon General Hospital, the 24-year-old truck driver, Dhanraj Ganpatlal Vaishnav from Ajmer, was taken into custody by the police.
An FIR has been filed against him for rash driving as investigations continue to figure out exactly how this tragedy unfolded.