The victims were Sandeep Kumar Mahto (Sangrampur), Sunil Nayak (Patratu), and Gambhir Mahto (Gola). Sandeep and Sunil died at the scene; Gambhir passed away later at the hospital.

Four others, Krishna Nayak, Manoj Nayak, Vivek Nayak, and Jay Kumar Nayak, are being treated for injuries.

Police have seized both vehicles as they look into what happened.