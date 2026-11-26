Speeding dumper hits pickup on NH-23 in Ramgarh killing 3
A serious crash on NH-23 in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district early Thursday left three people dead and four others hurt.
Around 3am a speeding dumper hit a pickup van head-on near Chitarpur Kali Chowk.
The van, carrying seven passengers from Gola to Ramgarh, was badly wrecked.
Police seize both vehicles, investigate crash
The victims were Sandeep Kumar Mahto (Sangrampur), Sunil Nayak (Patratu), and Gambhir Mahto (Gola). Sandeep and Sunil died at the scene; Gambhir passed away later at the hospital.
Four others, Krishna Nayak, Manoj Nayak, Vivek Nayak, and Jay Kumar Nayak, are being treated for injuries.
Police have seized both vehicles as they look into what happened.