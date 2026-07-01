Speeding dumper truck kills 2, injures 5 near Baripada
India
A speeding dumper truck lost control and crashed into a group gathered on National Highway 18 near Baripada, Odisha, killing two people and injuring five others, including journalists who were covering an earlier accident.
The group was helping clear a timber-laden vehicle that had overturned when the second accident happened.
Police probe speeding and negligence
Local residents jumped in to rescue the injured and rushed them to PRM Medical College in Baripada; some are still in critical condition.
Traffic was briefly stopped, but is now back to normal.
Police are investigating speeding and driver negligence and say legal action will follow once their probe is complete.