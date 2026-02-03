Spending in FY2025-26: Just 5% spent on skill development programs (allocation was in the 2024-25 budget)

Government pegs funding for FY2026-27 at ₹4,788 crore

Even though internship schemes got lakhs of applications, only a small fraction of offers were accepted—most offers went unaccepted.

The government has pegged funding at ₹4,788 crore for FY2026-27, and set up a high-powered committee (announced alongside comments from Skill Minister Jayant Chaudhary) to tackle AI's impact on jobs and bridge the skills gap.

The hope is that these new steps will finally make a real difference for young people looking for better opportunities.