SpiceJet Amritsar-Dubai flight delayed nearly 18 hours, passengers stranded
India
SpiceJet's Amritsar-to-Dubai flight was delayed for nearly 18 hours, finally being told it would now leave at around 2am the following day after multiple reschedules.
Passengers said they got little explanation, with one passenger allegedly told by the airline's customer helpline that there was a technical problem with the aircraft.
SpiceJet passengers stuck with little assistance
The delay left travelers stuck at the airport with little assistance, no hotel stays, or alternate arrangements.
Anchal Sood, traveling with her young daughter, wished SpiceJet had been upfront about the problem.
Deepak Kumar worried about missing his reporting time in Dubai.
Many urged the airline to step up its customer service and keep people better informed next time.