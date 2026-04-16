SpiceJet and Akasa Air planes damaged during Delhi taxiing incident
India
On Thursday, April 16, 2026, a SpiceJet plane and a stationary Akasa Air plane while taxiing at Delhi airport.
Both jets got some damage — SpiceJet's right winglet and Akasa's tail area — but thankfully, there were no injuries.
Akasa rebooks Hyderabad passengers, probe underway
Akasa made sure all passengers got off safely and is helping them get to Hyderabad on alternate flights.
Both airlines have reported the incident to authorities, and an investigation is underway.