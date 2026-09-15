SpiceJet delays strand Delhi to Dubai passengers, 1 flight canceled
India
If you were flying SpiceJet from Delhi to Dubai on Monday, it was a rough day: two major flights (SG 5111 and SG 5105) faced long delays.
One flight ended up canceled after being stuck for over 24 hours, while the other remained delayed into Tuesday.
All this left travelers stranded and understandably upset.
Delhi passengers protest, SpiceJet apologizes
With little information coming from the airline, frustrated passengers started protesting inside the terminal.
SpiceJet has apologized and says it is working on alternate flights for everyone affected: "Alternate flights are being arranged to accommodate the affected passengers."
Meanwhile, Delhi Airport staff pitched in with food and refreshments to help people get through the wait.