SpiceJet flight bumps Akasa Air aircraft at Delhi airport
India
A SpiceJet plane bumped into a parked Akasa Air aircraft at Delhi airport's Terminal 1 on Thursday afternoon.
The SpiceJet flight had just arrived from Leh, while the Akasa Air plane was getting ready to head to Hyderabad.
Thankfully, everyone on board both planes is safe, but both aircraft are now grounded.
Akasa Air investigating, rebooking Hyderabad passengers
This isn't the first safety hiccup at Delhi airport lately: earlier this year, an Air India plane's engine got damaged by a cargo container, and last November, a flight landed on the wrong runway.
In this latest incident, Akasa Air says they've started investigations and stressed that passenger safety is their top priority.
Akasa Air is making alternative arrangements to fly passengers to Hyderabad.