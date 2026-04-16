SpiceJet flight bumps Akasa Air aircraft at Delhi airport

Akasa Air investigating, rebooking Hyderabad passengers

This isn't the first safety hiccup at Delhi airport lately: earlier this year, an Air India plane's engine got damaged by a cargo container, and last November, a flight landed on the wrong runway.

In this latest incident, Akasa Air says they've started investigations and stressed that passenger safety is their top priority.

Akasa Air is making alternative arrangements to fly passengers to Hyderabad.