SpiceJet urges passengers to check flights online amid Mumbai rain
India
If you're flying in or out of Mumbai, heads up: SpiceJet just put out a travel advisory because heavy rain is causing flight delays and disruptions at the airport.
It is asking everyone to check their flight status online before leaving home so you don't get stuck waiting around.
India Meteorological Department says more rain
Mumbai's been hit with nonstop rain, which has messed up not just flights but also road traffic thanks to waterlogged streets.
The India Meteorological Department says more rain is on the way, so it's smart to keep an eye on weather updates and double-check your travel plans before heading out.