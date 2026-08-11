SpiceJet warns Mumbai passengers: delays, cancelations over next 2 days
India
Heads-up if you're flying in or out of Mumbai: SpiceJet has told passengers to expect possible delays or cancelations over the next two days because heavy rain is on the way.
The airline posted an advisory on X, suggesting everyone double-check their flight status before heading to the airport.
Cyclonic circulation brings heavy Mumbai showers
Weather trackers say a cyclonic circulation over Indore and Madhya Pradesh is pulling in moisture from the Arabian Sea, bringing moderate to heavy showers across Mumbai, especially in areas such as Andheri, Bandra, and Navi Mumbai.
Waterlogging and travel disruptions are likely.