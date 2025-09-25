Spiritual guru accused of sexual harassment by management students

FIR filed, investigation underway

The institute filed an FIR, revealing Saraswati allegedly targeted economically disadvantaged students and even forced one student to change her name.

Police have registered the case under harassment charges, issued a lookout notice to stop him from leaving the country, and found a car linked to him with fake diplomatic plates.

Three women wardens have been named as co-accused in the FIR for allegedly coercing students and pressuring them to delete messages sent by Saraswati.

Meanwhile, Karnataka's Sri Sarada Peetham has publicly distanced itself from Saraswati as the inquiry continues.