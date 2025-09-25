Next Article
Spiritual leader evading arrest in sexual harassment case
India
Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, who calls himself a spiritual leader, has been accused by 17 female students at a Delhi management institute of sending obscene messages and making unwanted advances.
The police registered the complaint on August 4 and are still searching for him, as he has evaded arrest despite several raids.
Police investigating his background due to past complaints
Saraswati's claims about his achievements are also being questioned—like a book foreword supposedly written by Steve Jobs that doesn't match up, and his self-declared role as Chancellor of SIIM University.
Police even found a suspicious Volvo with fake diplomatic plates linked to him on campus.
He's previously faced fraud and molestation complaints, so investigators are now digging into all aspects of his background.