Spurious liquor in Manipur kills 19, 9 arrested, Kakching victim
Manipur is facing a serious crisis after 19 people lost their lives from drinking spurious, illegally made liquor.
The latest victim, a 37-year-old man from Kakching, had symptoms like nausea, blurry vision, and abdominal pain, similar to others affected.
Nine people linked to the illegal trade behind these deaths have been arrested.
Authorities report 81 hospitalized, 5,000L seized
Right now, 81 people are still in hospitals (with 11 in intensive care), while more than 800 have been cleared after screenings.
Authorities are cracking down hard: about 5,000-liter of fake liquor have been seized so far, and a police drive has been continuing across districts to curb the sale of illegal liquor.