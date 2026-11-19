Squadron Leader Bhawana Kanth wins Iconic Women Achiever Award
Squadron Leader Bhawana Kanth, India's first woman fighter pilot, just picked up the Iconic Women Achiever Award at CNN-News18's Indian Of The Year 2026.
She was recognized for her contribution to Indian aviation and her role in breaking barriers for women in the armed forces.
In her words, "Most of all, I think it belongs to all those people who have supported and cheered someone's dream, and obviously, to those who have dared to dream."
Kanth urges young people to dream
Kanth opened up about how tough combat aviation can be, no matter your gender, and stressed that it takes constant learning and determination to succeed.
Her message? Don't let fear hold you back from chasing your dreams, even if the path is unconventional.
She hopes her journey inspires more young people, especially women, to aim high and break new ground.