Squadron Leader Bhawana Kanth, India's first woman fighter pilot, just picked up the Iconic Women Achiever Award at CNN-News18's Indian Of The Year 2026.

She was recognized for her contribution to Indian aviation and her role in breaking barriers for women in the armed forces.

In her words, "Most of all, I think it belongs to all those people who have supported and cheered someone's dream, and obviously, to those who have dared to dream."