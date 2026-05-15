SR Laddhar allegedly assaulted while campaigning in Mohali Sector 77
India
SR Laddhar, a retired IAS officer and Punjab BJP SC Morcha president, was allegedly assaulted Thursday morning while campaigning for his son Gautam in Mohali's Sector 77.
The attack happened around 7am during door-to-door outreach for the municipal elections in Ward 40, with Laddhar saying the attackers also hurled casteist slurs at him.
Three people allegedly assaulted SR Laddhar
Laddhar said three people confronted him near a house, pushed him down, punched him, hit him with bricks, and threw him into dirty water. He lost his glasses and phone in the chaos.
He also alleged they followed him later and threatened his life.
Police have registered a case and started investigating.