Sreekrishnapuram man Dileep, 34, dies in firecracker blast during Vishu
India
A Vishu celebration in Sreekrishnapuram, Kerala, turned tragic when 34-year-old Dileep lost his life after a firecracker exploded in his hand on Wednesday night.
He was celebrating with friends at a local club around 8:30pm when the accident happened.
Despite being rushed to the hospital, he couldn't be saved.
Police probe blast, postmortem pending
Police say a spark from one cracker set off others that Dileep was holding, causing serious injuries and possibly cardiac arrest.
A postmortem will confirm the exact cause of death.
Authorities have started an investigation, highlighting how important it is to be careful with fireworks during festivals.