SRFTI students accuse ABGP of assault and slurs in Kolkata
Things got heated at Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) in Kolkata when students and members of the Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat (ABGP) clashed during an ABGP event on campus.
Several people were reportedly injured, with students accusing ABGP of assault, making inflammatory speeches, and calling them "anti-national," "cockroaches," "urban Naxals" and "terrorists."
Police deployed outside SRFTI campus
The police were deployed outside the campus, with the situation remaining under control, and an SRFTI official said no serious injuries had been reported.
Students demanded legal action against those involved, while ABGP said some of their own members ended up in the hospital, too.
The incident grabbed more attention after filmmaker Anurag Kashyap shared a statement from the student union condemning ABGP's actions.