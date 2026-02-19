Sri Lankan navy arrests 22 Indian fishermen, seizes 4 boats
On February 19, 2026, the Sri Lankan Navy picked up 22 fishermen from Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram and Mandapam areas for allegedly crossing into Sri Lankan waters to fish.
Reports differ on the location, with some saying the arrests happened in the Gulf of Mannar between Dhanushkodi and Thalaimannar and others reporting they took place near Katchatheevu and Neduntheevu (Palk Strait);
sources also confirm four mechanized boats were seized, but say the fishermen and boats were taken to different Sri Lankan naval ports, including Mannar, Kankesanthurai, Talaimannar and Karai Nagar.
Fishermen community anxious as arrests continue
This latest incident has left many in Tamil Nadu's fishing community anxious, as dozens of Indian fishermen are still held in Sri Lanka—some awaiting trial, others serving sentences.
Chief Minister MK Stalin has asked India's External Affairs Minister to step in and help bring home those already cleared by Sri Lankan courts.
These recurring arrests stem from a long-standing India-Sri Lanka agreement that bans Indian boats from fishing in Sri Lankan waters—a rule that continues to spark disputes and hardship for local fishermen.