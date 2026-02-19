Sri Lankan navy arrests 22 Indian fishermen, seizes 4 boats India Feb 19, 2026

On February 19, 2026, the Sri Lankan Navy picked up 22 fishermen from Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram and Mandapam areas for allegedly crossing into Sri Lankan waters to fish.

Reports differ on the location, with some saying the arrests happened in the Gulf of Mannar between Dhanushkodi and Thalaimannar and others reporting they took place near Katchatheevu and Neduntheevu (Palk Strait);

sources also confirm four mechanized boats were seized, but say the fishermen and boats were taken to different Sri Lankan naval ports, including Mannar, Kankesanthurai, Talaimannar and Karai Nagar.