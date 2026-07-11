Sricharan arrested on dowry death charges after Radha Gayatri's death India Jul 11, 2026

A 27-year-old woman, Radha Gayatri, was found dead in a Mussoorie homestay on June 15, just a day after checking in with her husband, Sricharan.

He told police he woke up to find her bleeding from the nose, but nearly a month later, he has been arrested on dowry death charges after going into hiding.