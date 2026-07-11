Sricharan arrested on dowry death charges after Radha Gayatri's death
India
A 27-year-old woman, Radha Gayatri, was found dead in a Mussoorie homestay on June 15, just a day after checking in with her husband, Sricharan.
He told police he woke up to find her bleeding from the nose, but nearly a month later, he has been arrested on dowry death charges after going into hiding.
Sudhakar accuses Sricharan of harassment, murder
Radha's father, Sudhakar, accused Sricharan of harassment and murder, saying she had recently shared concerns about his behavior.
Police added dowry death charges after finding evidence and witness statements pointing to dowry-related motives.
Sudhakar also alleged Sricharan tracked Radha and spread false stories about her health.
He is now asking for a deeper forensic review of the case.