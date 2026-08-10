Srikakulam's Gandhi Mandiram, India's 1st, readies for 80th Independence Day

Srikakulam's Gandhi Mandiram, India's first temple honoring Mahatma Gandhi and his values of nonviolence and truth, is getting ready for the 80th Independence Day.

The Municipal Corporation of Srikakulam allotted the old park with 50 cents of land on January 30, 2022, for the construction of the Gandhi Mandiram.

It's hosting events where hundreds of students will join to celebrate, learn about the freedom struggle, and connect with patriotic values.