Srikakulam's Gandhi Mandiram, India's 1st, readies for 80th Independence Day
Srikakulam's Gandhi Mandiram, India's first temple honoring Mahatma Gandhi and his values of nonviolence and truth, is getting ready for the 80th Independence Day.
The Municipal Corporation of Srikakulam allotted the old park with 50 cents of land on January 30, 2022, for the construction of the Gandhi Mandiram.
It's hosting events where hundreds of students will join to celebrate, learn about the freedom struggle, and connect with patriotic values.
Mandiram inside memorial with 65 statues
The Mandiram is part of Freedom Fighters Smruthi Vanam, a memorial featuring 65 statues of freedom fighters, social reformers, national personalities, and inspirational figures like Bhagat Singh and A.P.J. Abdul Kalam.
Every day, visitors sing patriotic songs and Gandhi bhajans under a towering 105-foot national flag, keeping the spirit of independence alive for everyone who stops by.