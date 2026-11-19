Srikant Datar, HBS dean, receives CNN-News18 Indian of Year 2026
Srikant Datar, dean of Harvard Business School, just picked up the CNN-News18 Indian of the Year 2026 - Global Indian Award. He has been leading Harvard Business School since 2021 and is being recognized for his impact on education and leadership worldwide.
In his speech, Datar expressed admiration for fellow nominees and gave a shoutout to his alma maters, St. Xavier's College and IIM Ahmedabad, calling them examples India should build more of.
Datar urges talent and research-linked teaching
Datar believes real educational excellence comes from attracting talented people, encouraging independent thinking, and having open conversations.
He also highlighted how research should connect with teaching so students actually see why what they are learning matters.
This win not only celebrates Datar but also spotlights how Indians are making waves globally in education.