Srikant Datar, dean of Harvard Business School, just picked up the CNN-News18 Indian of the Year 2026 - Global Indian Award. He has been leading Harvard Business School since 2021 and is being recognized for his impact on education and leadership worldwide.

In his speech, Datar expressed admiration for fellow nominees and gave a shoutout to his alma maters, St. Xavier's College and IIM Ahmedabad, calling them examples India should build more of.