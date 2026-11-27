Srinagar hits AQI 487, enters global top 10 November 27
Srinagar just landed in the global top 10 for worst air quality, with its Air Quality Index (AQI) hitting a massive 487 on November 27.
That's after an even higher spike of 626 the day before, numbers that put the city's air in seriously unhealthy territory.
Emissions and heating worsen Srinagar air
Srinagar's AQI has stayed above 400 since November 21, mainly due to car emissions and people heating their homes.
The city's spot in the Kashmir Valley doesn't help either: its geography traps pollution, especially during winter when there's barely any rain to clear things out.
It's a tough reminder of how tricky it can be to keep the air clean in hilly regions like this.