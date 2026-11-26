Srinagar records AQI 364 on Thursday, India's most polluted city
Srinagar just topped the charts as India's most polluted city, with an AQI of 364, more than double Delhi's 160 on Thursday afternoon.
Globally, it landed at number three for worst air quality.
PM2.5 and PM10 levels were also alarmingly high, making the city struggle under a thick layer of smog.
Pulwama MLA Para flags AQI spikes
Pulwama MLA Waheed Para sharing concerns about the loss of greenery and rising pollution.
He pointed out that real-time AQI readings can spike even higher than official averages.