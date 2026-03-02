Srinagar's Lal Chowk sealed, J&K on edge over Khamenei protests

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have sealed Srinagar 's historic Lal Chowk in light of mass protests against the reported killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei . The decision was taken after a meeting of top security officials on Sunday evening, amid fears that protests could escalate into a law-and-order situation, as reported by The Indian Express. Inter-district movement has also been restricted, with checkpoints set up at entry and exit points to prevent gatherings.

Protest details Protests in Kashmir against US, Israel Massive protests erupted across Kashmir, with protesters gathering outside the United Nations Military Observers Group (UNMOGIP) headquarters in Srinagar. They raised slogans against the United States and Israel, and their allies, according to NDTV. Despite heavy police and paramilitary deployment, no violence was reported as the protests remained peaceful. Religious sentiments fueled the unrest as Khamenei was a central figure for Shiite Muslims.

MP's response 'Don't treat our grief as law and order problem': Mehdi Srinagar MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi slammed the sealing of Lal Chowk, calling it "shameful." He wrote on X, "Do not insult us by treating our grief as a law and order problem." National Conference legislator Tanvir Sadiq also condemned the restrictions, saying, "Mourning is not a crime. Grief is not unrest." He urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to reconsider the decision, adding the restrictions sent "a wrong message" and felt "unwarranted and unfair."

Advertisement